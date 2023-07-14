IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,714 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Trading Up 1.0 %

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.