Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Julia G. Butchko Sells 1,470 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Immunovant Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of IMVT opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $24.18.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
