Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

