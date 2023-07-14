Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 200,000 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,844,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,233,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 22,488 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $34,406.64.

BKKT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $526.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.34.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. State Street Corp raised its position in Bakkt by 842.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,460,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

