Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

