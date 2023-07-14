Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INE stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.54. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.08 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500495 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

