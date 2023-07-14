Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.93. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

