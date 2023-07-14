Insider Selling: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Free Report) insider Wolf Martinick sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$400,000.00 ($266,666.67).
Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 6th, Wolf Martinick acquired 56,835 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$5,854.01 ($3,902.67).
- On Friday, May 5th, Wolf Martinick acquired 292,029 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$42,052.18 ($28,034.78).
- On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick acquired 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,998.88 ($9,332.59).
- On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick acquired 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$6,427.80 ($4,285.20).
Botala Energy Price Performance
About Botala Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Botala Energy
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Botala Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botala Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.