Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
C3.ai Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of AI stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.38.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $249,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
