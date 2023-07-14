Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 8,376 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

