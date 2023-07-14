Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 8,376 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.