Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.38 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
