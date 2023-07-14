Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.38 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

