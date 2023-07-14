Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Sells 15,877 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

