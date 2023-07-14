Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.