Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $90.80 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

