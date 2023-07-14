Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Copart Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $90.80 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.21.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
