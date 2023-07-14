Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80.

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.