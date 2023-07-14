Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Replimune Group Trading Up 1.4 %

REPL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

