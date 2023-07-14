Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

