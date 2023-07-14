Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells 4,996 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Splunk Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.16 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

