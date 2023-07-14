Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells 4,586 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $16,142.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $9,612.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

