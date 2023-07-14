Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

