Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,550,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $35.41 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
