Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $98,081.10 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zuora Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zuora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Zuora by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 160,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zuora
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.