Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

