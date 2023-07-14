IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 6,504 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $301,720.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,029.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IRadimed Stock Down 0.3 %
IRMD opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
