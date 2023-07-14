Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.18).

J has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.82) to GBX 209 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 295 ($3.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

