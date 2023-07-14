Jennison Associates LLC Has $126.39 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,606 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $126,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

