Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

