Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.08 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.32 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.