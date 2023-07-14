Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.8 %

Dollar General stock opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

