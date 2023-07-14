Jennison Associates LLC Sells 110,303 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

