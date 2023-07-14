Jill D. Sharp Sells 3,686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

