JMP Securities Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.61.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

