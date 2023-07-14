JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.