K Christopher Farkas Buys 73 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,677.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CW stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

