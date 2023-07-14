Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

