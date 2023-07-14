Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.