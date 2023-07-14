KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

LAB opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 800,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eli Casdin purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 536,341 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

