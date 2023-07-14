Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.