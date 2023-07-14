Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

