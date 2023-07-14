Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

LB stock opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

