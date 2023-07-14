Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

