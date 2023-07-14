Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Up 2.0 %

LAZ opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 668.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.