Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,975,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,400,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.30 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
