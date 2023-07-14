Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,975,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,400,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.30 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

