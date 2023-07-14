Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.11

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.11 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 263206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Lennar Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

