Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 378 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

