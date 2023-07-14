Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $216.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

