Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.