Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
