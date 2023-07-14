Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

AEP opened at $87.28 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

