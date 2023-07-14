Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,619 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $243.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.78. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

