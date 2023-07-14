Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.48

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 603058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.60.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7955556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

